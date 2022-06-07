Transphobia widespread in Israeli society, poll finds

'Transphobia kills even when it comes in the form of discrimination and abuse in the labor market'

A recent poll found that a third of Israelis are unwilling to work or study alongside transgender people, and that two-thirds of people feel Israel’s society is not tolerant of the trans community.

The survey – conducted by Ipsos and published on Tuesday by Transgenders for Social Justice (Project Gila) and Google – also found that a quarter of businesses in Israel are unwilling to employ transgender people.

Despite the apparent widespread unwillingness of Israelis to work with or employ people from the trans community, businesses that do employ transgender people report that they are satisfied with their work performance, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

The main obstacles to employing transgender people, employers said, are religious beliefs and fears about deterring customers or other employees.

“Transphobia kills even when it comes in the form of discrimination and abuse in the labor market,” said Bar Awasker Yitzhak, CEO of Project Gila.

In light of the survey, Google and Project Gila launched a campaign in support of trans people in the Israeli workforce, with videos like “How do I tell people at work that I’m trans?” among other tools.

Billboards were also put up around Israel reading “Make space for everyone” as part of the campaign, with both the masculine and feminine forms of the words in Hebrew, The Post reported.

“This campaign is a reminder that the solution to our plight is in the hands of the entire Israeli society – let us earn a decent living with support in the workplace, even in the face of manifestations of transphobia, and save lives,” Yitzhak said.