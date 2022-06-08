Scholarship at Israeli university ‘taking Arabs out of the story’

'Support for only Jews is not part of an appropriate agenda for an academic institution'

The University of Haifa in northern Israel, which has a large Arab student body, is under fire for offering a scholarship that some suggest effectively excludes Arabs.

Valued at $2,000 per year, the scholarship is awarded to students who pass a matriculation exam in subjects related to Judaism – which are mandatory in Jewish schools – Haaretz reported.

The grant, awarded to first-year students, is funded by Brazilian businessman Elie Horn, who contributes extensively to a number of ultra-Orthodox organizations.

Now, the university is working to get Horn to pledge $6 million per year for the next two decades to the scholarship fund.

In comparison, the extent of scholarships that the school offers to Arab students is close to $6 million, while Arabs made up over 40 percent of the university’s student body in 2018, according to the Council for Higher Education in Israel.

“Support for only Jews is not part of an appropriate agenda for an academic institution, certainly not one where 40 percent of the student body is Arab,” a faculty member told Haaretz.

According to university representatives, even if students do not pass the matriculation exam, they will still be considered if:

- They pass two courses on Judaism or Jewish culture

- They take part in 24 hours of social activities

- They are army veterans

“Arab students who have to deal with the first year of university studies in Hebrew, in a Jewish environment, will have to take courses in a subject in which they have less cultural background,” said Prof. Yuval Yonay of the school’s sociology department.

“This means taking the Arabs entirely out of the story.”