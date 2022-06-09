Yad Vashem chairman to meet Pope to discuss Holocaust remembrance

Dani Dayan’s visit to become the first-ever such meeting at the Vatican

The head of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum Dani Dayan is set to have a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday to discuss the importance of Holocaust research, education, and remembrance in the Christian world.

Those in attendance will also be dedicated to boosting collaborative activities between the Vatican and Yad Vashem aimed at fighting antisemitism and racism worldwide, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Pope Francis visited the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem in 2014, becoming the fourth leader of the Catholic Church to come to the Holy Land. However, the upcoming meeting will become the first-ever such audience held at the Vatican for a Yad Vashem chairman.

"The very fact that I was granted this private audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – the first time a chairman of Yad Vashem has been given the opportunity to meet with a pope in the Vatican – highlights the importance that the head of the Catholic Church places on Holocaust remembrance and the fight against antisemitism," Dayan was quoted as saying.

He added that he will offer the Pope all of Yad Vashem’s “expertise and influence” to address the issues related to the Holocaust and the Catholic Church.

Israel's ambassador to the Vatican, Rafi Shutz, will also attend the meeting.

Pope Francis will receive a replica of a synagogue painting depicting the Ten Commandments being given to the Children of Israel at Mount Sinai.

The original painting was recovered in the 1990s from an abandoned synagogue in Romania and is now kept on display in the Yad Vashem Synagogue. It is one of the few remaining Jewish relics that weren’t destroyed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Earlier in May, the Vatican canceled the Pope’s trip to Israel that was scheduled for June due to a wave of terrorist attacks. Pope’s visit to Lebanon was also postponed over health concerns as the pontiff was seen using a wheelchair, reportedly suffering from knee pain.