'To all the haters and naysayers we will continue to respond with pride'

The Tel Aviv Pride Parade is back in full force

Revelers packed the streets of Tel Aviv on Friday (June 10) for the city's annual pride parade in support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tens of thousands of people waved rainbow flags, a symbol of the LQBTQ+ community, and danced through the streets in colorful outfits.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, returning in 2021 with restrictions in place.

"Back to Pride" was on everybody's lips before the yearly Tel Aviv pride parade, and with over 170,000 participants, the motto proved appropriate.

Israel’s LGBTQ+ rights are unusual for the deeply conservative Middle East. Secular Tel Aviv has long billed itself as a gay tourism hub, although in Jerusalem, an hour’s drive away, pious Jews, Muslims and Christians set a more straight-laced public tone.

This year's parade, which was attended by some local politicians, is calling for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community in Israel.

The Pride stage included a surprise performance by Eurovision legend Dana International and performances by Eurovision semi-finalist Michael Ben David renowned local artists like, Static and Ben-El Tavori, Harel Skaat, Zehava Ben, Nasrin Kadri, Valerie Hamati, Agam Buhbut, local drag performers and dancers and many more

The Love stage, in partnership with Rapyd, included world-renowned DJs David Morales, Boris (Berghain Berlin) and as a first in Israel an exclusive performance by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Mauor Ron Huldai said "There is no event I am happier to kick off than the annual Pride Parade, and not only because it is not a sports event where people expect me to run! After a few challenging years, I am even happier and prouder to finally welcome back tourists to the Tel Aviv 2022 Pride Parade. The LGBTQ+ community continues to face obstacles, but we have made many significant achievements here in Israel.

"Conversion therapy was completely banned, gay men are now able to donate blood, and surrogacy for same-sex couples has now been legalized; 2022 has seen tremendous support for the LGBTQ+ community," Huldai said. "To all the haters and naysayers we will continue to respond with pride. Tel Aviv-Yafo has always been and will always be a welcoming home to all trans people, lesbians, gay men, queer people and non-binary folks. Here they will always matter, here they are always welcome."