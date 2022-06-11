Israel: Police officer hit by vehicle at checkpoint, 4 Bedouins arrested

'I promise that the police will do everything to bring the criminals to justice'

A volunteer police officer was killed on Saturday morning when he was hit by a vehicle at a checkpoint in Israel's central city of Rishon LeZion.

The man died instantly.

Three other people were injured – two police officers and a passenger in the vehicle.

Police Commissioner Superintendent Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai said "the Israel Police mourns the death of a veteran, motivated, professional and dedicated volunteer, the grandson of Corporal Moshe Carmeli, a policeman who fell on the eve of Yom Kippur in 1973 when a grenade was thrown at him in the street."

"I promise that the police will do everything to bring to justice the criminals who must be severely punished," he added.

The deceased officer was Amichai Carmeli, 46. He is survived by his wife and two children aged 19 and 16.

Israel Police traffic unit chief Yehuda Ben-Atar praised Carmeli for his professionalism.

Four Bedouins from Rahat were arrested in connection with the incident. They are due in court for a hearing on Saturday evening.

Police believe the vehicle had previously hit a taxi in Rishon LeZion, before fleeing toward Beit Dagan, past Derech Ha'Maccabim where police volunteers had set up the checkpoint to arrest drunk drivers.