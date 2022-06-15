Israel's labor federation threatens dispute after latest attack in hospital

'We have made it clear... that any case of violence will be met with zero tolerance on our part'

The head of Israel's Histadrut labor federation warned on Wednesday of the possibility of a labor dispute in ten days unless actions are taken to tackle violence against civil servants.

This comes amid a wave of violence against medical professionals, prompting the doctors union on Tuesday to announce a work slowdown at public hospitals and clinics. This means that they will operate on a weekend schedule with reduced services for Thursday and Friday.

“If in the next ten days no active and effective measures are taken by government ministries and relevant authorities to eradicate the phenomenon of violence against public servants, I will declare a general labor dispute in the public sector, and every week I will put more and more sectors into solidarity strikes,” Arnon Bar-David said, according to The Times of Israel.

“From medical staff and public sector workers to public transportation drivers.”

Earlier Wednesday, police arrested a man who allegedly attacked and wounded a doctor with a crowbar, the latest incident in a series of violent attacks.

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash spoke out against the attack, telling Israel's Ynet, “It’s a general atmosphere that permits the blood[shed] of healthcare providers and for no reason."

“A doctor was busy and couldn’t see a patient so he broke into a room with an iron bar and hit her on repeatedly on the head and other parts of her body.

The slowdown is the second strike initiated by the doctors' union in recent weeks. Last month, a labor action was called after family members of a patient attacked medical staff in Jerusalem.

“We have made it clear over the past year unequivocally that any case of violence will be met with zero tolerance on our part,” the chairman of the Israel Medical Association, Prof. Zion Hagay, said on Tuesday, ToI reported.

“The most recent strike led to an important government decision to place police in emergency rooms and allocate the necessary manpower, but we must look solely at how things are implemented on the ground,” he said.