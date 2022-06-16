Israel’s Jewish Agency nominates former lDF general as its chairman

Doron Almog was head of the Israeli army's Southern Command

The Jewish Agency announced on Thursday that it nominated former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Ret. Gen. Doron Almog as its new executive chairman.

The nomination will be put to the agency's board of governors in a vote on July 10, according to the organization's statement.

Almog, who is 71 years old, would replace Isaac Herzog, who left the organization almost a year ago to become Israel’s 11th president.

The former head of the IDF’s Southern Command received an Israel Prize in 2016, the country’s highest cultural award, for lifetime achievement. After leaving the military service, Almog ran a rehabilitation village for disabled people in Israel's southern Negev desert.

In 2005, Almog was nearly arrested in Britain for accusations of involvement in the destruction of over 50 homes in the Gaza Strip. The warrant was later lifted.

The Jewish Agency, founded in 1929, is in charge of processing the immigration of Jews to Israel.

Earlier in May, the agency reported that Israel welcomed the highest annual number of immigrants in the last two decades with a total of 38,000 immigrants arriving in the Jewish state since last year's Independence Day.