Israeli schools to open late as teachers strike over salaries

Nearly two million children to start classes at 10 a.m.

All kindergartens, elementary, and middle schools across Israel were set to start classes at 10 a.m. on Sunday as the Teachers Union continued a partial strike over low salaries.

The nationwide strike would affect nearly two million children, according to The Times of Israel. It was announced on Friday by Israel Teachers Union chief Yaffa Ben-David after officials of the country’s finance ministry met with teachers without a proposed budget to meet their demands.

“If [alternative prime minister Yair] Lapid, [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett, and [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman don’t wake up quickly, they’ll find themselves without an education system and facing an army of fuming and frustrated parents angry by their disrespect and inability to manage a simple crisis,” Ben-David was quoted as saying.

The union’s statement also claimed that the strike was provoked by the officials’ disregard for Israel’s “bleeding” education system. Protesters demand that new teachers earn a monthly salary of $2,981 as well as a considerable increase in experienced teachers’ wages, some of whom reportedly make only $2,235 per month.

Last week, teachers carried out a series of two-hour strikes around the country, but no progress was made in talks with the finance ministry.

However, Liberman said on Saturday that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement, adding that his ministry supported raising teachers' salaries but pressed for a compromise on the issues of teachers’ vacations and bonuses.

“It cannot be that they’re coming to me in the negotiation room and the first thing they’re doing is asking to take these two topics off the table,” Liberman was quoted as saying.

“I believe we’ll come to an agreement and we’re doing everything to get there,” the minister stressed.

Unless an agreement is reached, the teachers could organize a full-day strike next week. Although the school year is coming to an end in many educational institutions upcoming Monday, some of the classes will be graded later in June.

Protests began earlier in May following the finance ministry’s proposal to align the annual school summer vacation schedule with the fall holiday season when most Israeli parents take leave from work. The Teacher’s Union argued that negotiations on vacation schedule could only be held after teachers’ salaries are raised.