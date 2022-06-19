Israel: 2 injured as electric scooter plows into left-wing protest

It was not immediately clear if the crash was deliberate, however some lawmakers believe it was

A rider on an electric scooter plowed into a "55 years of occupation" demonstration in Tel Aviv Saturday night, lightly injuring two women.

The injured protesters - demonstrating in Habima square in the center of the city - were taken to Ichilov Medical Center for treatment.

According to Israel's Maariv, the rider was detained by police for questioning. It was not immediately clear if the crash was deliberate.

However, lawmakers of the majority-Arab Joint List party slammed the incident as a deliberate attack, saying it was fueled by moves against the display of the Palestinian flag inside Israel.

Leader of Joint List Ayman Odeh, and fellow Joint List member Aida Touma-Sliman, who were both at the protest, went to visit the injured women in the hospital.

“The voting and the incitement against the flag has reached the streets,” Odeh said at the hospital, noting the bill passed at a preliminary reading by opposition parties aiming to ban the Palestinian flag at institutions that receive state funding.

“This shocking attack is a direct result of the wild incitement against all those who object to occupation and apartheid, and the racist laws like the Flag Law,” Touma-Sliman tweeted, referring to the legislation.

Joint List member Ofer Cassif said, “This is what is caused by the systematic incitement against the Palestinians and the left."