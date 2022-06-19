Israel: Tents set up in Tel Aviv to protest against rising prices

'We want to bring real change, not just to Tel Aviv,' says one of the protesters

Tents were set up Sunday on Tel Aviv’s Rothschild Boulevard to protest against the overall rise in prices in Israel, especially housing prices.

This movement is an echo of the tent revolt in 2011, the largest social movement in the history of the country, which began with the installation of tents on the same boulevard.

"We want to bring real change, not just to Tel Aviv. I live with a roommate in the Neve Shaanan neighborhood of Tel Aviv and I came to protest against the completely insane rent increases," Yotam Harpaz, 23, who was one of the first to set up his tent on the busy boulevard, told Walla.

Organizers expect dozens more participants to arrive in the next few hours.

Ido Ben-Nun, Yotam's partner for the past year, also came to set up a tent on Rothschild Boulevard. "We will be there as long as it takes. The idea is to put the issue of rising housing prices back on the agenda, this time with the aim of changing the situation," he assured the Walla website.

Protest tents have also been set up in other cities in the country in recent days such as Be’er Sheva, Pardes Hanna and Rosh HaAyin.

"The cost of living has become unbearable, not only for young people but also for families who are unable to finish the month. We call on everyone to join us," said Gil Shahar, the initiator of the movement in Pardes Hanna.

The social movement of 2011, which culminated in September with a demonstration involving a total of 500,000 people in several cities in the country, failed to address the rising property prices because the recommendations of government experts on the subject remained unheeded.

A large demonstration against the price increase is planned for July 2.