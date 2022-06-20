'I am living proof that innovation saves lives'

A PTSD-affected veteran of Israel’s army, Itzik Saidyan, made his first public appearance Sunday night after setting himself on fire last year to protest the government’s treatment of disabled veterans.

Saidyan made a speech at a gala event at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, according to Ynet. He thanked the doctors who treated him since the incident that left his body badly injured.

"I am living proof that innovation saves lives thanks to the medical teams that have treated me with much dedication. It is important for me to say that I have set myself the goal of continuing to make the voices of IDF veterans heard, and I will continue to stand behind them. I would love to get involved and help promote life-saving projects," the 26-year-old veteran was quoted as saying.

Last April Saidyan, who served in the 2014 Gaza War and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, entered the offices of Israel's Rehabilitation Department in Petah Tikva operated by the Defense Ministry with a canister of flammable fluid.

After his requests for a classification of 50 percent disability for his condition were repeatedly denied, Saidyan set himself on fire and was rushed by ambulance to Sheba Medical Center.

He suffered from 100 percent burns and underwent 30 surgeries. The incident sparked mass protests with thousands of Israelis taking to the streets demanding the government to change its treatment of disabled veterans.

A new program, One Soul, was created by Israel's Rehabilitation Department to serve disabled army veterans in response to the protests.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's parliament also passed a reforms package expanding aid for disabled veterans proposed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. The reforms would allow combat veterans to receive additional funding to buy medical vehicles, as well as receive specialized apartments and help with rent.