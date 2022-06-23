Two Israelis killed in separate incidents as violent attacks continue

Number of violent deaths across the country reaches 14 people in last 2 weeks

Two men were killed in separate incidents in Israel Wednesday evening bringing the number of violent deaths across the country to 14 people over the last two weeks.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in the northern town of Umm al-Fahm, The Times of Israel reported. He was taken to the Emek hospital in Afula with critical injuries with doctors later pronouncing his death. Police launched an investigation of the incident.

Another man in his 40s was stabbed to death in the southern city of Eilat. Medics found him lifeless near a caravan park. A 45-year-old Eilat resident was detained in connection with what police described as “a violent incident.”

The killings bring the toll of Israelis murdered in the last two weeks up to 14. The majority of them were from Arab communities. The number of Arabs killed in Israel in violent attacks and criminal incidents in 2022 reached 45, according to the Abraham Initiatives, a Jewish-Arab non-profit organization that campaigns against interpersonal violence between Arab and Jewish citizens within Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported a man died after being stabbed by an Israeli settler in the West Bank. Israel Police's West Bank division said it launched an investigation following a confrontation but no arrests were immediately made.

Subsequently a 40-year-old Israeli man was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, Kan reported. A gag order has been placed over reporting of the case, limiting details published.

Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai recently announced a reduced training course for new police officers from seven months to seven weeks, due to a shortage of manpower. According to reports, some 600 officers left their posts in 2021, with an increase in scrutiny on police behavior and unrest in Israeli society cited among popular reasons for resignations.