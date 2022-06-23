Israel: Transportation Minister holds meeting to solve to airport chaos

Passengers have been forced to wait for long hours before being able to check in their bags

Israel’s Transport Minister Merav Michaeli held an urgent meeting on Thursday about the current chaos at Ben Gurion airport, where there is a shortage of about 1,400 workers to ensure proper service to travelers.

For several days, passengers have been forced to wait for long hours before being able to check in their bags, leading to scenes of chaos at the airport.

Michaeli reportedly called the Israel Airports Authority - which said it had not been able to recruit the necessary workers - to consider alternative solutions.

She said she does not to intend to limit or cut the number of flights to deal with overcrowding, believing such a move would only increase flight prices, Channel 12 reported.

Travelers are advised to check in at least four hours before their flight time, take only carry-on luggage, and avoid stopovers as much as possible.

Many flights are also delayed or canceled, and hundreds of bags are lost.

According to several reports, the situation is not expected to improve for several months, so travelers are advised to be patient.

Due to the Covid pandemic, most of Ben Gurion's staff has been laid off, and most do not want to work in this sector again because of the low salary.

Therefore, the airport is struggling to recruit employees and cannot cope with the large flow of travelers taking advantage of the end of restrictions to travel abroad.