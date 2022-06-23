Israel: Teachers' strike to pause on Friday

'We agreed to the Education minister's request and decided to freeze the sanctions'

The teachers' union announced on Thursday that the strike would not be renewed on Friday, after two days of stopping classes in Israel.

Educators have been protesting against their salaries and working conditions.

The decision was made after a meeting that took place earlier between the head of the teachers' union, Yaffa Ben-David, and the director of salaries at the Finance Ministry, Kobi Bar-Natan.

"We agreed to the Education minister's request and decided to freeze the sanctions. I hope for further negotiations with the salary commissioner," Ben-David said.

She added that she "expects members of the government and the political system to understand that if we don't reach agreements in the next few days, we will have to resume the strike."

"I congratulate the head of the teachers' union, Yaffa Ben-David, for granting my request to freeze the sanctions. This will allow children and teachers to finish the school year in an orderly fashion and enjoy the variety of activities that await them in the coming week," Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Bitton responded.

The minister also said that negotiations would continue in order to reach a financial agreement.

"I intend to continue to lead the rapid continuation of negotiations to strengthen the status of teachers, the recruitment of teachers and the return to school in good conditions," she said.

For several days, teachers have been on partial strike, followed by a full strike on Wednesday and Thursday.