Bus drivers strike across Israel demanding better working conditions

'The country will burn with the biggest driver strike it has ever known'

Hundreds of bus drivers went on strike in major Israeli cities during rush hour on Sunday morning to protest against poor working conditions.

Traffic disruptions affected passengers in cities of Jerusalem, Netanya, Ashdod, Petah Tikva, Bnei Brak, Beersheba and part of the West Bank, as well as bus service to Ben Gurion International Airport, according to The Times of Israel. The strike went on from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“The country will burn with the biggest driver strike it has ever known,” the drivers union’s statement was quoted as saying.

The protests started several weeks ago with limited strikes. The situation escalated to a nationwide strike after Israel’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli refused to meet with the protesters and accept their demands. The drivers union in response blamed Michaeli for “endangering the lives of drivers and passengers.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538995824742518785 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Transportation ministry did not respond to the drivers’ request to hire new personnel and to address security issues. According to the Organization of Israeli Bus Drivers, there is currently a shortage of 5,000 drivers with most workers taking double shifts.

Protesters also demand higher wages and better security as they suffer attacks from passengers. Nearly 40 percent of drivers are said to have been severely injured with more than 300 recorded attacks only since the beginning of 2022. Michaeli earlier announced that her ministry had already allocated $64m for training and improving drivers’ conditions.

The strike comes amid the Knesset disbanding process, which makes passing any new legislation almost impossible. Israeli parliament is set to dissolve itself on Monday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid taking over as interim prime minister until new elections are held in the fall.

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s Teachers Union ended its national strike after two days of schools and kindergartens being closed. Educators have also been protesting against low wages and working conditions.