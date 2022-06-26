‘One Million’ plan to address traffic crisis in Israel

'We understand that the solution goes further than public transport… walking and cycling'

Israel’s government on Sunday approved the “One Million” plan, aimed at reducing private car travel in the country by five percent – one million trips per day – by the end of the year to "alleviate traffic congestion."

It includes dozens of measures to improve the public transport system, eliminate incentives for owning a private vehicle, accelerate road work processes to reduce journey times, and changes in the world of work.

“The goal of the program is to… encourage the use of public transportation to alleviate traffic congestion,” said Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, calling it a “significant message to the Israeli public.”

At the end of last year, the Israeli navigation app Waze revealed that traffic in Israel increased by an average of 23 percent compared to pre-Covid levels, with some cities reporting far worse.

In a statement alongside Bennett, Israel’s Transport and Road Safety Minister Merav Michaeli said she too feels the “congestion on our roads, and today more than ever we understand that the solution goes further than public transport… walking and cycling.”

Main points of the “One Million” plan:

1. Improving public transport system – Establishing 75 miles of public transport routes throughout the country; Improving conditions of public transport drivers.

2. Cancellation of incentives for private care ownership – Public sector employees entitled to 'transport' payments; Almost $300 bonuses for civil servants who don’t have their own car.

3. Changes in work world – Encouraging shared travel by tens of millions of people; Benefits for those who do not use cars; More possibilities for remote work.

4. Accelerating projects – Extending work hours for public transport projects; Rapid removal of road hazards and obstacles