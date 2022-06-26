Israel: Housing grants to be provided to South Lebanon Army veterans

'The IDF considers it important to provide proper and respectful conditions to those who assisted us'

Israel's government on Sunday approved a bill providing some 400 South Lebanon Army (SLA) veterans living in Israel with a $160,000 grant for purchasing a home.

The bill was proposed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and will grant assistance to those who served in the SLA or the spouse of a deceased SLA veteran that lives in Israel.

Grants will be given in a one-time amount to each eligible person between 2022-2026, according to a hierarchy determined by a team, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The SLA was generally comprised of Lebanese Maronite Christians and formed during the country's civil war with support from Israel. They were a key ally of Israel in south Lebanon against Hezbollah.

When the Israeli military (IDF) withdrew from southern Lebanon in May 2000, many SLA soldiers came to Israel out of fear of persecution.

While maintaining Israeli citizenship, many former SLA fighters do not speak Hebrew and have no salary or pension. Since 2000, thousands have left Israel.

Gantz called the bill "historic justice" for those who “fought with us back to back and were displaced from their home and homeland," according to The Times of Israel.

“The IDF considers it important to provide proper and respectful conditions to those who assisted us and linked their fate in the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.