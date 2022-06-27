Israel to reform abortion process amid Roe crisis in US

Reforms will scrap the requirement for women seeking abortions to physically appear before a committee

An Israeli parliamentary committee on Monday approved reforms to ease “outdated” restrictions on medical abortions for women until the 12th week of pregnancy, just days after the United States revoked the constitutional right to abort.

In a preliminary reading, Israel’s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee authorized a proposal to relax the procedures for those seeking medical abortions, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The amendment will scrap the requirement to physically appear before an abortion committee, and allow for women to apply for the procedure online and to receive pharmacological abortions in more accessible places.

Questions from the abortion committee perceived as degrading will also be removed from the original form, according to Haaretz.

“I saw how the [Pregnancy Termination] committees asked questions… There are some really intimate and irrelevant questions. These were written in a chauvinistic and outdated manner that suggests that a woman’s rights are not relevant,” said Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Currently, abortions must be approved by a Pregnancy Termination Committee, which vets cases based on a woman’s age, how the pregnancy came about, or the health of the fetus.

Dr. Roni Chen, who heads the Pregnancy Termination Committee at Rabin Medical Center in central Israel, told Army Radio that married women aged 18-40 often have to lie to meet one of the criteria.

Some in Israel raised concerns that access to abortions could be curtailed in light of the US Supreme Court’s reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that prevented states from outlawing abortion.

In 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics recorded that 16,492 abortion requests were made to committees, with 99.6 percent of them being approved.