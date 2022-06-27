Israeli teachers set to strike again Tuesday across the country

New strike called for due to stalemate in negotiations over raising teachers' salaries

Teachers are preparing for another strike across Israel on Tuesday.

The new strike was called for due to a stalemate in negotiations between the Israeli Finance Ministry and the Teachers' Union for a breakthrough in raising teachers' salaries.

“Unfortunately, the Treasury took advantage of our good intentions to freeze sanctions (the strike) and held unnecessary meetings," Yaffa Ben-David, secretary-general of the Teachers' Union, said.

Earlier, another negotiation meeting between the parties ended, with opinions still far too divergent according to Ben-David.

A senior finance official said after the meeting: "Ben-David's claims are unfounded."

The Teachers' Union demands that a starting teacher's salary be $3,069, while the Finance Ministry stipulates $2,514. The Education Ministry, however, is closer to the position of teachers and demands that the salary of a beginning teacher be $2,923.

Last week, the teachers went on strike for two full days before stopping it because of a request from the education minister and the promise of a compromise, which has yet to be concluded.

Elementary schools, Hebrew language classes, and kindergartens will be closed on Tuesday, with special education schools operating as usual.