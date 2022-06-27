Pride parade moved, anti-LGBTQ+ march takes place in southern Israeli city

'The [LGBTQ+] community is being overrun... one can only imagine what will happen next'

A petition was filed to Israel’s High Court of Justice on Sunday after the Pride parade in the southern Israeli city of Mitzpe Ramon was barred from its original route, while an anti-LGBTQ+ counter-march was allowed in its place.

The Pride event, which was slated for Friday, was approved by local authorities last month, but organizers were notified the week leading up to it that the route was being changed, Ynetnews reported.

According to the police, intelligence indicated with “near certainty” that marching along the original route would cause “severe and serious harm to public safety and public order.”

Instead, local yeshiva Midbara K’Eden was granted permission to hold its demonstration against the Pride parade where it was originally set to be held.

In May, Rabbi Tzvi Kustiner, head of the yeshiva, spoke out against Israel’s LGBTQ+ community, describing it as “evil” and full of violence and sexual assault. He called on his followers to “be brave. Wherever you work, say ‘LGBTs go home, homos go home’.”

Organizers of the Pride parade condemned the police ban, and told Ynet that “in Israel, basic human rights are being trampled.”

"Today, the [LGBTQ+] community is being overrun... one can only imagine what will happen next," they added, noting that the new route took them around the outskirts of the city rather than through its center.

Pride parades are held annually in Israel. They are often met with counter-protests by extreme right and religious groups, and last year the city’s Mayor Roni Marom said it was “a mistake” by the LGBTQ+ community to “externalize their sexuality.”