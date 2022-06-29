Yehuda Meshi Zahav, founder of the Zaka relief service, dies at 61

He attempted suicide last year after accusations of rape and pedophilia surfaced in daily Haaretz

Former president and founder of the Israeli relief organization Zaka, Yehuda Meshi Zahav died Wednesday at the age of 61.

Last year, he attempted suicide after accusations of rape and pedophilia emerged in the daily Haaretz.

Several people testified that they were sexually assaulted by him days after he received the Israel Prize for his contribution to Israeli society. He then refused the prize because of the charges against him.

He had also retired from his duties at Zaka.

Zahav then told Zaka's volunteers that "the situation requires me to temporarily suspend my duties until the story clears up."

Zaka, founded in 1989, is an organization that identifies victims of terrorism, traffic accidents and other disasters in Israel and around the world.