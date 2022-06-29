Israelis protest overturning of Roe v. Wade in Tel Aviv

‘It’s no longer just a US issue, it’s a human rights issue’

After the United States Supreme Court’s bombshell 5-4 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last week, Israelis in Tel Aviv took to the streets Tuesday night to protest the decision.

Organized by Lada'at, one of Israel's most extensive pro-choice organizations, and in association with SlutWalk Jerusalem and Lotem - an organization fighting 'gender-based terror' - the protest drew a crowd of roughly a hundred people.

SlutWalk Jerusalem organizes part of the Israel branch of the transnational “SlutWalk” movement - an international movement protesting against the culture of rape and blaming the victim.

“Women will not stop having abortions - the only meaning of the ruling is more abortions that are illegal and dangerous,” the protest organizers wrote. “We will meet at Habima Square and demonstrate support and solidarity from afar for all women in the United States. Disciplined women do not make history.”

Simcha Pasko/i24NEWS A woman holding a sign reading "If we go down then we go down together," during a pro-choice protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 28, 2022.

Chants filled the air in different languages. “Pro-life that’s a lie, you don’t care if women die,” people shouted in the center of Tel Aviv as the sun began to set.

One protestor, Alma, spoke to i24NEWS to describe why they were protesting and why Israelis should care about what the United States does.

“The US presents itself to be the beacon of freedom, and of hope and human rights. And that is what we’re told on a daily basis, basically, to aspire to be like the US. And now, we see something horrible is happening.”

“It’s no longer just a US issue, it’s a human rights issue.”

Demonstrators held signs in English and Hebrew, expressing their solidarity with their American counterparts. Two protestors, Michael and Rachel, held signs reading, “If it’s not our body, it’s not your choice” and “It’s my body, it’s my choice,” respectively.

“We have an obligation more than any other country in the world. It's literally in our scripture ‘to save a life is to save the world,’ and if we can do something to save a woman's life, or end any sort of suffering in America, it's our obligation,” Michael told i24NEWS.

Simcha Pasko/i24NEWS A woman holding a sign reading "Pro-life would be regulating, not this," with a picture of a gun and a uterus at a pro-choice protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 28, 2022.

Many protestors were immigrants from the United States, with people they love still living in the US.

In several states, due to trigger laws - a phrase for laws that automatically become enforceable if circumstances change - abortion will now be completely illegal under all circumstances, including in cases of rape and incest. In states such as Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Missouri, abortions are now only allowed in case of life-threatening emergencies.

“I'm really afraid for my friends that are still living there in the US, that really have no choice,” Rachel said.

“We have to stand together.”