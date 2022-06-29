'We ask Hamas to release him immediately' says father of Israeli captive in Gaza

‘We need to stay strong and carry on until he comes back’

Hamas should release Israeli hostages as they didn’t enter Gaza as soldiers, father of an Israeli captive shown on the recently released Hamas video, Sha'aban Al-Sayed, said on Wednesday during an interview for the Rundown evening program at i24NEWS.

“We knew nothing about his whereabouts and, all of a sudden, this video appeared. It made us happy, yet, with the video comes a message that Hisham is in a very difficult medical situation and they (Hamas) say to the state, 'If you don’t pay the price, he will die there,'" Al-Sayed said, explaining his first reaction to the video, showing his son alive after seven years in captivity.

On Tuesday, Hamas published a video reportedly showing one of the two Israeli prisoners held by the Gaza-based terrorist group. The footage showed Hisham Al-Sayed in poor health condition, laying on a bed with the assistance of an oxygen tank.

“We have hospitals here in Israel, they should release him, because he is not a soldier… He entered Gaza because he is mentally ill, they know that. And we ask them to release him immediately and allow him to receive treatment,” the hostage’s father said.

Al-Sayed also pleaded for his son to be released with another hostage, an Ethiopian-born Israeli, Avraham Mengistu, who remains in Hamas’ captivity even longer than Hisham.

“I know his family. After the case of my son, I heard about them. Their son entered Gaza a year prior to my son under the same circumstances so we had a special bond between our families, we shared the same suffering,” he said, adding that the second hostage was also mentally ill and wasn’t a soldier.

Al-Sayed noted that Israel's security establishment and the government were taking the necessary steps to help his son, but “the ball has always been in Hamas’ court.” He also expressed hope that Arab countries like Qatar, who has ties with Hamas, could intervene and help to release the hostages.

“We need to stay strong and carry on until he comes back,” he concluded.

Incoming Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid earlier condemned Hamas, saying that the video proved it was “a despicable terrorist organization that holds the citizens of Gaza hostage who pay the price for its actions."