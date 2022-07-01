Asylum seekers in Israel barred from many jobs in major cities

Asylum seekers will be forced into 'undocumented and exploitative employment,' says a labor rights group

Israel’s Interior Ministry on Thursday announced new regulations that bar asylum seekers from most job opportunities in cities heavily populated by refugees.

Under the policy, asylum seekers who received group protection from deportation are only allowed to work in the fields of construction, agriculture, institutional caregiving, hotels, or restaurants in exclusive cities starting in October, according to Haaretz.

Employing an asylum seeker in violation of the new regulations will be considered a criminal offense.

Precedence for the policy dates back to 2015, when asylum seekers released from the Holot detention facility were barred from working in the coastal tourism hub Tel Aviv or the southern resort town of Eilat.

Other cities were later added to the list, including Jerusalem.

Last October, Israel’s top court upheld the policy, which now covers all asylum seekers in Israel under the new regulations.

It is “regrettable” that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked “chose to use the discretion the Supreme Court gave her to restrict asylum seekers’ employment to the toughest, most poorly paid jobs in Israel’s labor market,” said Dr. Ayelet Oz, executive director of the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants.

“Shaked is adding insult to injury by limiting their dreams and aspirations and restricting them by law to being Israel’s hewers of wood and drawers of water,” she told Haaretz.

Kav LaOved, a labor rights group that assists asylum seekers, suggested that the measure would not only harm asylum seekers – who would be forced into “undocumented and exploitative employment" – but also businesses who rely on them for manpower.