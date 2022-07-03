Israelis demonstrate against climbing cost of living

The demonstrators rallied against the increasing prices of food, fuel, and housing

Israelis took the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to demonstrate against the rising cost of living in the country, The National reported.

The demonstrators rallied against the increasing prices of food and fuel, and climbing housing prices, particularly in Tel Aviv.

“We are here because the prices of everything are rising in Israel. It's just becoming impossible to live here,” Yael Agmon, member of the Standing Together movement, told The National.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have worsened the situation in Israel, making it one of the most expensive countries to live in.

“Many of us came out tonight, to shout [about] what we cannot achieve; we cannot achieve even rent for our apartments, we cannot achieve the basic price for the commodities we want to purchase in the supermarket,” Yael Agmon told the daily.

“If we want to dream, one day, to have our own place, it's becoming more and more a distant dream that we look [at] as naïve or stupid to even think about it,” she added.

Israel's housing prices rose by 15.2 percent between January and February 2021 and the same period in 2022, a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) revealed in April.

Overall prices have been rising by 1.2 percent each month on average since February 2021, with the central part of Israel annually increasing 17.7 percent, 16.4 percent in Jerusalem, 14.5 percent in Tel Aviv, and 13.2 percent in Haifa, according to the statistics.

It is not the first time Israelis protest against rising costs of living.

In June, demonstrators set up tents on Tel Aviv’s Rothschild Boulevard to protest against the overall rise in prices in Israel, especially housing prices. It echoed the tent revolt in 2011, the largest social movement in the history of the country, which began with the installation of tents on the same boulevard.

Also, in February, thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv to express their anger over the rising prices.