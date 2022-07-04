East Jerusalem residents struggle with soaring cost of living

'The economic situation in Jerusalem is very hard'

East Jerusalem residents are struggling with the soaring cost of living.

Rima and her siblings manage a party supply store in the heart of east Jerusalem. What was once a thriving source of income is now an increasing struggle to maintain.

"The economic situation in Jerusalem is very hard. As business owners here, it is going from bad to worse. People are leaving the country, their homes so they can find other means of living," she said.

A total of 75 percent of Palestinians in east Jerusalem live below the poverty line, according to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

Data compiled by the global consultancy ECA International ranked Jerusalem 15th on its list of most expensive cities in the world, and residents see no signs of relief any time soon.

"After Covid, no one helped and stood with the residents of Jerusalem. Not from the country, the municipality, or the Knesset (Israel's parliament)," a resident of east Jerusalem said.

"Costs are high but wages are low."

Residents also have to deal with the 'arnona' - the local property tax that is paid by each household to the Israeli municipality.

"How are we supposed to live? Rent, phone bills, home bills, taxes. Jerusalem is in need of relief," another east Jerusalem resident said.

East Jerusalem residents tell a tough tale of survival under the current circumstances. Prices continue to soar and whether it's food, clothes, or fuel, Palestinians living here are under the mercy of an unforgiving economic system.