Israel's tourism recovery, between excitement and chaos

Strikes at European airports are yet to impact flights to Israel

After two years of skies being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, tourism in Israel is enjoying an exciting recovery with thousands of travelers expected this summer.

However, the sector, shattered by successive confinements and restrictions, has not yet fully recovered.

“Tourist activity has picked up fantastically but this euphoria has been somewhat thwarted by the very high prices and the problems encountered at Ben Gurion airport,” said Joseph, CEO of the Joseph Voyages agency, underlining the struggles that the industry is facing.

For several weeks, scenes of chaos were witnessed at Israel’s main international airport, due to a major shortage of staff, with around 1,400 workers currently lacking. As a result, this summer season the airport is operating only at 50 percent of its capacity, leading to flight delays and cancellations, losses of thousands of suitcases and endless queues.

However, the logistical disruptions experienced by the Jewish state at the start of the summer have not discouraged tourists, who can now travel freely to the country after many months of restrictions. During the pandemic Israel adopted a very strict travel policy. The country closed its borders, accepting almost no foreigners, with rare exceptions.

According to Joseph, "French and American tourists are expected in large numbers this summer" in Israel.

Jonathan Nini, manager of the Fabric hotel in Tel Aviv, assures that the transition between the coronavirus period and the post-pandemic period has been "very fast."

"Suddenly, we went from a very low occupancy rate to a very high rate. For the coming weeks, we expect a lot of French, Americans, British, Germans, Italians but also Australians and Brazilians. It was rather rare before, but now they are coming more and more," Jonathan Nini told i24NEWS.

"We have clients visiting Israel for the first time, while others are returning after a two-year break. Some are also reuniting with their families after months of separation," he added.

Chloé, 26, from Paris, will fly to Israel in August to join her brother who lives in Herzliya.

"After the last two years were spent under restrictions, I am finally returning to Israel with my family. It will be an opportunity to see my brother, who made Aliyah and whom we have not hugged in a long time. We are looking forward to this reunion," she told i24NEWS.

However, despite the enthusiasm for a gradual return to normal, Joseph condemns excessively high prices, especially for hotel rooms, which force some holidaymakers to choose other destinations.

"Non-Jewish Europeans, for example, will opt for cheaper countries like Greece," he said.

Staff recruiting difficulties challenge the tourism sector

Mass layoffs during the pandemic, both in airports and in hotels, weakened the tourism sector. It seems workers have completely deserted the profession, turning to better paid jobs.

"We are having trouble recruiting employees, there are not many applications and for those we receive, people have high expectations, when they do not necessarily have experience. With a fast recovery, we need a large workforce. To overcome this problem, we even increased salaries, because we were unable to find staff," said Jonathan Nini.

With an occupancy rate of 80 percent in June and almost similar forecasts for July and August, he believes that the season promises to be good.

“The situation is not yet comparable to that of 2019, but it is getting there quite quickly," assured Jonathan.

Strikes at European airports

The disturbances encountered in Israel also affect France, while a major strike is currently impacting Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Last weekend, dozens of flights were canceled at Roissy due to a social conflict, with employees denouncing their salaries and working conditions.

Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP Paris Charles de Gaulle airport employees congregate outside a terminal as they stage a strike to demand higher wages at Roissy Charles De Gaulle Airport, north of Paris, France, on June 9, 2022.

Workers are demanding a six-percent revaluation with retroactive effect from January 1 to compensate for inflation, according to Daniel Bertone, the general secretary of the CGT of Groupe ADP.

In Spain too, discontent is rising. Employees of low-cost airline Ryanair went on strike last weekend, which resulted in the cancellation of 175 flights. The union announced that it will continue to strike for a large part of July in 10 Spanish airports.

However, the strikes at European airports have so far had no impact on flights to Israel.

"I haven't yet seen any cancellation of flights to Israel, but if ever the case arises we are obliged to offer our customers an alternative," said Joseph, who advises booking tickets long in advance. He also recommends purchasing insurance in case of inability to travel.

“For the Jewish holidays in October, we advise travelers to book their holidays now and choose refundable offers,” Joseph said.

Full return to normal in the tourism sector is expected by the end of 2023. Until then, travelers will have to be patient and plan their trips.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS