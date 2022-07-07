Israel: National Planning Council approves two new Jewish villages in Golan Heights

New settlements should meet “the high demand” for housing in the Golan Heights

The National Planning and Building Council on Tuesday approved the establishment of two new Jewish villages in the Golan Heights.

Members of the council voted 17-5 in favor of the construction, The Times of Israel reported. The village of Orcha will be located in the eastern part of the Golan Heights, while the community of Matar is planned to be built in the northern side of the plateau.

Each community, where currently only 10 people per square kilometer live, are set to get 2,000 housing units. According to the Israel Lands Authority’s plan, the construction should meet “the high demand” for housing in the Golan Heights, as well as lead to improving services.

However, some environmental groups opposed the notion. The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) said in a statement that it was more reasonable to expand existing settlements rather than create new ones.

According to Assaf Zanzuri, the SPNI coordinator of planning policy, the Golan Heights are one of Israel's most important natural sights with rich biodiversity, which attracts thousands of tourists annually. He called the plan to build new settlements there a part of an election campaign urging the authorities to provide local residents with a hospital and educational institutions first.

Earlier in December, Israeli government approved a $317 million development plan with the goal to double the population to 100,000 with infrastructure and transportation upgrades and construction of new communities and housing units. Only half percent of Israelis currently live in the area.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 during the Six-Day War. The demilitarized zone between the two countries was created in 1973. In 2019, former US president Donald Trump made a historic move by recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel.