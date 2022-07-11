Israel: Early airport check-in to be provided for northern citizens

'We are turning every stone to find more and more solutions that will provide relief,' says Michaeli

Passengers from Israel's north will be able to check-in at Haifa Airport the day before their flight, beginning next week, the Airport Authority announced Monday.

This will be done in an attempt to decongest Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which has been facing long lines and a shortage of staff. However, airports globally are facing similar crises, with reports of lost luggage and missed flights worldwide.

The service will initially only be provided for those on El Al flights to New York, Newark, Toronto, Bangkok, Phuket, Johannesburg, London Heathrow and Paris.

To complete the early check-in, a family member will have to take all the luggage to the airport and provide all the passengers' passports the day before the flight. On the departure day, those flying will be able to arrive two hours before the flight and head straight for security.

The services will operate from Sunday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"The new service starting next week will provide relief in the queues, quicken the check-in process and make it more efficient and make the flying experience more comfortable," said Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"We find ourselves in a time of great human resources crisis that has resulted from the paid leave that was in Israel, but now we are turning every stone to find more and more solutions that will provide relief and give the public a nicer and safer flight."