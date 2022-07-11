Peace Now hangs poster welcoming Biden featuring Israeli and Palestinian flags

'President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most,' the sign reads

Left-wing organization Peace Now hung a poster featuring Israeli and Palestinian flags off a building in Tel Aviv, Israel, welcoming US President Joe Biden ahead of his Wednesday visit.

“President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most,” the sign stated.

"We welcome President Biden, a true friend of Israel, and thank him for his efforts to advance interests and strengthen Israel," Peace Now said in a statement.

Biden is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday and leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday. He will hold meetings with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Matthias Inbar/I24news Peace Now campaign poster reading, "President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most," July 11, 2022, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“The sign we hung is a reminder to the President, an ardent supporter of both states, that a Palestinian state is first and foremost our interest," the statement continued.

“Any time is a good time to do the right thing for the State of Israel. After Lapid spoke with Abu Mazen (Abbas) and with the leaders of the region, the next obvious step is to open negotiations."

“Mr. President, welcome to our two beloved countries, it is your time to work together with the two leaders to make this vision a reality,” Peace Now stated.

Last month, a Palestinian flag was hung next to an Israeli flag on the side of a building in Tel Aviv before being removed by the Ramat Gan municipality.

The flags were hung by a group called Mehazkim: Fighting for a Progressive Israel.