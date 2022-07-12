Jewish Agency should facilitate talks around Western Wall - chairman

'Jews should feel comfortable to be able to express their religious identity at the Kotel as they see fit'

Mark Wilf, a new chairman of the Jewish Agency’s board of governors, said in an interview Sunday that his organization is best suited to facilitate talks on the Western Wall dispute.

Addressing recent clashes and protests around the holy site prayer services Wilf told The Times of Israel that the Jewish Agency “can be a forum,” where the Jewish people have conversations “about such topics.”

“I believe all Jews around the world should feel a connection to the State of Israel as our ancestral homeland, as a nation-state not just for Israelis, but for the Jewish people globally. And that includes the fact that Jews should feel comfortable to be able to express their religious identity at the Kotel as they see fit,” Mark Wilf said, using the Hebrew term for the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening connection between Israeli Jews and the Jewish diaspora abroad.

“I think there’s a lot of work to be done, though, and I think a big priority for me is to really build up the literacy level on both sides of the Israel-Diaspora relationship. I think we need to understand each other better,” he said.

Wilf was unanimously elected on Sunday by the 120-member board of governors, which gathered in Jerusalem for the first time in two years following the lifting of the pandemic restrictions. The child of Holocaust survivors, Wilf is a prominent philanthropist and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings football team. In his new role he will be responsible for the Jewish Agency’s policies, budget and operations.

Wilf was elected along with a former Israel Defense Forces general Doron Almog, who took on the position of Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for the next four years. In his maiden speech, he called for strengthening Jewish unity and emphasized securing support from all Jewish “brothers and sisters” around the world.

Israel's new prime minister Yair Lapid supports the implementation of the Western Wall compromise, which would give non-Orthodox streams of Judaism management roles pertaining to the site. Last week he condemned youth protests staged at the egalitarian section of the holy site. Lapid said it was unacceptable to him that "Israel is the only Western country in which Jews don’t have freedom of worship."