Israel: Housing protesters demand declaration of 'national emergency'

Housing prices have risen recently, at a 15.4 percent increase in the past 12 months

The organizers of Israel's Housing Protests 2022 set out a list of demands on Wednesday as Israel prepares to enter the fifth round of elections since 2019.

This comes weeks after protesters filled Tel Aviv's Habima Square with tents, an echo of the 2011 tent protests that demonstrated against high costs of living. However, the 2022 movement has not yet seen the same level of mobilization as its earlier counterpart, when hundreds of thousands took to the streets.

Housing prices have risen recently, at a 15.4 percent increase in the past 12 months. Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said in December that housing prices would "moderate" by the end of this year.

Organizers stress that they want the movement to remain apolitical, hoping to get as many lawmakers as possible to support their agenda.

They said that the top priority is for the housing situation to be declared a "national emergency," according to The Times of Israel. If declared a national emergency, lawmakers could push to release more state-controlled land for residential development.

The group also wants to see a "fair rental price list" with regional variations, believing strongly that the rental market needs rebalancing. Currently, roughly 30 percent of Israelis live in an unregulated rental market, with contract renewal prices rising by 30 to 50 percent.

The next public demonstrations are planned outside the Jerusalem parliament building, scheduled for July 18.