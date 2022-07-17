Jerusalem patriarch to Biden: Christians under 'serious threat' from 'extremist' Jews

'The main way to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is under serious threat from extremist Jewish forces'

The current Patriarch of the Orthodox Church in Jerusalem claimed that radical Jews are the ones to blame for the increasing tensions in Jerusalem’s Old City.

In a letter reportedly written to US President Joe Biden, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said that “extremist Jewish forces” are disrupting “the longtime status quo” in the holy city by harming worshippers and Christians living in the city, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The main way to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is under serious threat from extremist Jewish forces who have targeted the Christian quarter with the goal of altering the historic, demographic and geographic nature and validity of the site and terminate the Christian presence in the city," he allegedly wrote.

"It is saddening that these groups are supported, in part, by right-wing figures in Israel's political sphere. They are, together, trying to disrupt the longtime status quo in the city," he continued.

The letter has not been confirmed by Israeli sources, according to the Israeli daily.

It is not the first time that the Greek Orthodox Patriarch is accusing radical Jews of causing harm to the city.

In January, he stated that this specific group threatened the presence of Christians in the holy city, with the aim of driving the Christian community out of the Old City.

"Our presence in Jerusalem is under threat," the patriarch wrote in a column in The Sunday Times.

"Our churches are threatened by Israeli radical fringe groups. At the hands of these Zionist extremists the Christian community in Jerusalem is suffering greatly,” he added.