Israel announces grant packages for immigrants moving to Negev, Galilee

Physicians will be given $14,500 per family, while other professionals to be granted $5,800

Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry on Monday approved a grant package for certain categories of immigrants, who plan to live and work in the northern and southern regions of the country.

Those eligible to receive the aid include healthcare workers and engineers, who recently moved to Israel and decided to live in the periphery, The Jerusalem Post reported. Physicians are said to be given $14,500 per family, while other professionals will be granted $5,800. It is also mandatory that the head of the household made aliyah in the past year and has a work license.

The payments will be distributed in two installments with the first one delivered during the second month of residing in the Negev or Galilee regions and another part of the grant transferred on the 13th month of residence.

The list of professions suited for the grant includes medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, pharmaceutical assistant, optometry, orthotics, clinical genetics, medical lab worker, speech pathology, dietitian, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, dental technician, dental hygienist, nursing, clinical criminology, podiatry, and surgical podiatry.

According to Oded Forer, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, the grant packages are aimed at battling a severe healthcare staffing shortage in Israel’s periphery.

“For many years there has been a major shortage of doctors in Israel’s peripheral regions, therefore I made it a top priority when I took office to change the situation. The program we initiated is meant to encourage the immigration of Jewish medical professionals and engineers from around the world to Israel,” Forer was quoted as saying.

“In this way, we hope to expand and strengthen Israel’s periphery, grow Israel’s economy, and improve the medical treatment and availability for the residents of these areas,” the minister added.

According to Dr. Sefi Mendlovic, associate director-general of Israel’s Health Ministry, the next three years will be critical for addressing this issue, as the Jewish state could face a major shortage of physicians from 2026-2030.