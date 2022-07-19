Israel to obtain 10,000 monkeypox vaccines

Israel reported its first monkeypox case in May, and communal spread was detected last month

Israel's Health Ministry announced it was purchasing thousands of monkeypox vaccines on Monday, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 101.

According to the ministry, it signed an agreement to obtain 2,000 doses from the manufacturer which produces "the new generation of vaccine," according to The Times of Israel.

On Friday, the number was raised to 10,000 doses.

The ministry did not name the company or the vaccine; however, Jynneos - made by Danish company Bavarian Nordic - is the only vaccine developed for monkeypox, according to The New York Times.

The vaccines will be delivered in the coming weeks and will be available to "at-risk" populations first.

Israel reported its first monkeypox case in May, and communal spread was detected last month. As of Monday, 101 men have been infected.

“The Health Ministry calls on those who develop a fever or blistering, or have been in close contact with someone suspected of being sick with monkeypox, to speak to a doctor,” the ministry said in a statement, noting it was closely monitoring the situation.

The World Health Organization said Thursday it would reconvene its expert monkeypox committee on July 21 to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on monkeypox will be held, with the UN health agency now aware of 9,200 cases in 63 countries at the last update issued Tuesday.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.