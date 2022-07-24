Israeli schools lack nearly 6,000 teachers - Education Ministry

The highest shortage is reported among English and math teachers

Israel’s Education Ministry announced on Sunday that it is currently lacking 5,671 teachers with the region of Tel Aviv experiencing the strongest deficit.

The most significant shortage, according to the ministry’s data, is in elementary schools, where 2,351 teachers are lacking, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We are in the midst of the peak of a human resources shortage that has only gotten worse in the last few years and is seriously endangering the future of Israel's education system," Israel’s Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton was quoted as saying just a month and a half before the beginning of the school year.

The older grades are short of 1,245 teachers, while the special education sector is lacking 1,103 staffers. The situation is slightly better in middle school, where the ministry reported a deficit of 855 educators. The kindergartens are said to be lacking 117 teachers.

With schools of the Tel Aviv area facing the biggest staff shortage of 1,847 educators, the center of the country follows with 1,642 staffers missing. There are also 457 teachers lacking in the Haifa region and 305 in the Jerusalem area.

Among the most deficit educational professions, the ministry listed English teachers, math teachers and Hebrew teachers.The Teachers Union responded to the report by saying that “Israel’s education system is in a state of collapse.”

“For years we have been decrying the intense shortage we are experiencing,” the union stated, once again urging the government to raise teachers' wages and improve their working conditions.

Earlier in June, the union organized a series of nationwide strikes demanding that a starting teacher's salary amounted to $3,069, while Israel’s Finance Ministry insisted on $2,514.