Israel: Health Ministry announces guidelines for receiving monkeypox vaccine

'If we act properly, it is possible to prevent a larger epidemic by taking preventive measures'

Israel’s Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for vaccination against the monkeypox virus, declared a global health emergency by the WHO.

According to an official document, the vaccine will be administered to men over 18 years of age who are at high risk of being exposed to the virus.

These include men born from 1980 onwards who are receiving treatment to prevent HIV infection, who have been diagnosed with HIV or who have been diagnosed since January 1, 2022 with an active sexually transmitted disease such as syphilis, chlamydia or gonorrhea.

The ministry's announcement indicates that health insurance companies will soon begin vaccinating at-risk populations, as the first 5,000 ordered vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Israel next week, while another 5,000 doses will be received in the coming weeks.

Health officials are urging people who have developed fever and a rash with blisters, or have been in close contact with a person suspected of having monkeypox to contact their primary care physician.

"There are 105 cases diagnosed so far in Israel," Dr. Roi Zucker, an infectious disease expert and head of the LGBT general medicine field, told Channel 12.

"This is a low number at this stage, and if we act properly, it is possible to prevent a larger epidemic by taking preventive measures based on rapid diagnosis, isolation of infected individuals and vaccination of at-risk populations as a preventive measure."