A group of Israeli teachers disrupted Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman’s national conference on TV protesting for higher salaries and better working conditions.

The educators booed Liberman’s interview at Channel 13 as he was answering a question of his ministry’s negotiations with the Teachers Union that started a series of nationwide strikes demanding a rise in wages, The Jerusalem Post reported. The protesters held signs reading “I can’t end the month”, “Fair wage for teachers” and “Liberman, wake up!”.

Earlier on Monday, the union rejected the finance ministry’s proposal that offered raising the starting wage of new teachers in the first year to $2,600, saying it was “even worse than the current situation,” as quoted by The Times of Israel. The teachers demand a minimum of $2,900 per month.

Liberman previously said that “most teachers support the finance ministry’s offer,” which also suggested that teachers would receive a grant of $5,200 after three years of work. In return the educators will have their work hours raised from 50 percent to a full-time position of 70 percent. They will also lose five vacation days in an attempt to meet the needs of working parents.

The Teachers Union accused the ministry of “manipulating numbers” and “deepening the crisis” in Israel’s education system. Earlier on Sunday, the country’s Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton announced that Israeli schools are lacking nearly 6,000 teachers.