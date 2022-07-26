Israeli gov’t launches program to encourage long-term rentals

Leases will be extended to at least 10 years and will be subject to a rent discount restriction

An incentive program for long-term apartment rental was approved on Monday and will be launched in the coming days, according to Israel’s Finance Ministry.

The program aims for tens of thousands of homes to be built in the coming years for long-term rental, in exchange for tax advantages, which will be granted to entrepreneurs. The Investment and Development Authority for Economic and Industrial Development will provide benefits for companies and individuals who will build residential projects in which two-thirds of the apartments or at least 10 apartments will be available for rent for a period of at least 15 years.

Tenants in these projects will be entitled to leases with a total term of at least 10 years. These contracts will be subject to a restriction on rent discounting and a guarantee of the payment amount for the duration of the contract.

According to the program rules, the owner will benefit from tax advantages depending on the duration of the rental: the longer it is, the higher they will be.

This plan is considered one of the most important measures against the housing crisis in Israel, while no rules currently exist for establishing a rental contract in the country. The leases are renewable every year with complete freedom for the owner to set the price of the rent. Moreover, there are just not enough apartments.

“There are tens of thousands of apartments missing each year,” Joel Burstein, a lawyer and real estate developer, told i24NEWS.

The new program should encourage the construction of tens of thousands of rental units across the country in the coming years, since it is already attracting the interest of many entrepreneurs, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman welcomed the move, "which will provide tenants with the certainty and security of being able to rent an apartment long-term, as it is done around the world.”

Earlier in July, the housing protests were held in Tel Aviv with demonstrators demanding the housing situation to be declared a "national emergency." Liberman promised in December that housing prices would "moderate" by the end of this year.