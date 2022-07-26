Israel: Government bans gender barriers in Western Wall egalitarian area

The southern prayer area of the Western Wall is designated for mixed prayer

Israel’s Prime Minister's Office issued a directive on Monday prohibiting the introduction of a separation barrier between men and women in the egalitarian section of the Western Wall, following serious disturbances at the site.

Extremist Orthodox activists have repeatedly disrupted services at the site, which is intended for prayer by reform movements. On Tuesday, the activists announced in response to the ban that they would hold their own gender-segregated services in the egalitarian section.

On Monday, the head of the budgets and projects department in the Prime Minister's Office, Drorit Steinmetz, wrote to the director of the Jewish Quarter Development and Renovation Corporation, Herzl Ben Ari, asking him to ensure that anyone wishing to bring a barrier to the site would be blocked from entering.

The southern prayer area of the Western Wall is designated for mixed prayer, however, extremists regularly disrupt prayer services in the egalitarian section.

They have forced their way onto the site, erecting separation barriers and holding Orthodox prayer services. Last month, they interrupted three bar and bat mitzvahs, insulting worshippers.

The Reform Movement in Israel welcomed the ban but said the measure would not prevent other forms of disruption at the prayer site, and called for more significant efforts to ensure order.

"I call on the Prime Minister to transform the egalitarian section into a dignified public space that allows all Jews in Israel and the Diaspora to pray in accordance with their customs," said Reform Movement in Israel director Anna Kislanski.