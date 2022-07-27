Israel receives first shipment of monkeypox vaccines

WHO Europe forecasts over 27,000 monkeypox cases in 88 countries by August 2

On Wednesday, Israel's Ministry of Defense announced that the country received the first shipment of a total of 5,600 monkeypox vaccines.

The vaccines are going to be distributed among the medical institutions in the coming days, Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Israel already received thousands of vaccines against the monkeypox virus at the logistics center in Shoham.

Another 5,000 vaccines are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that the monkeypox outbreak, officially declared a "global health emergency" last week, could last for months, according to Reuters.

With cases currently doubling every two weeks, WHO Europe forecasts over 27,000 monkeypox cases in 88 countries by August 2, up from 17,800 cases in nearly 70 countries at the latest count.

Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, US, told Reuters that health organizations should “get in front of this.”

"It's clear the window of opportunity for doing so is closing," Rimoin was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Health Ministry issued guidelines for vaccination against the monkeypox virus.

According to an official document, the vaccine will be administered to men over 18 years of age who are at high risk of being exposed to the disease.

There are 105 cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Israel so far. The virus, which has been reported in parts of Africa for decades, began to spread across non-endemic countries in May. It causes mild to moderate symptoms, including fever, fatigue and painful skin lesions, which resolve within a few weeks.