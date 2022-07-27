Israel: Court rejects asylum seekers' claim of segregation in schools

It’s 'upsetting to discover that the court has legalized educational ghettos for black children'

A district court on Tuesday rejected a petition by asylum seekers against what they called the separation of their children from Israeli students in Tel Aviv schools.

The petitioners accused the municipality of deliberately sending children of asylum seekers to schools different than Israeli children to keep them segregated, Haaretz reported.

However, Tel Aviv District Court Judge Erez Yakuel rejected their plea on the grounds that the petitioners couldn’t disprove the city’s claim that it simply puts children in schools closest to their homes.

They also failed to prove that such a policy was unconstitutional, Yakuel added.

The petition was filed last year by asylum seekers whose children attend city schools after a 2020 Haaretz report found that 91.5 percent of asylum seekers’ children attended schools without a single Israeli student.

Tel Aviv placed the others in schools with Israeli students, on the condition that the asylum seekers constituted no more than 30 percent of the student body, according to the report.

Due to this policy, the petition claimed that the principle of proximity was violated for many asylum seekers’ children, who were placed in schools far from their own homes even though closer ones existed.

Tel Aviv Municipality argued, though, that schools are assigned based solely on the child’s place of residence, according to Haaretz.

It’s “upsetting to discover that the court has legalized educational ghettos for black children,” said Haran Reichman and Tal Hassin, the petitioners’ lawyers.

“These children, who were born in Israel, grew up there, and aren’t going anywhere, are part of Israeli society,” they continued, adding that they would appeal to Israel’s Supreme Court.