Israel: Government did not compensate Arab towns for damage during 2021 riots

The Tax Authority claims that the damage in Umm al-Fahm was not due to the Jewish-Arab conflict

While Israel's government is giving millions in shekels to compensate mixed cities for damage caused by the 2021 riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls, it is not paying Arab cities that also faced destruction, according to a Thursday Haaretz report.

Riots broke out across the country in May 2021, dealing heavy damage to property and public buildings. Shortly after the war, the local authorities of these communities asked the Tax Authority for compensation for the damage.

Israel agreed to requests submitted by mixed Jewish-Arab cities' municipalities, giving $1.1 million to Acre alone. According to Haaretz, Lod is still negotiating over the amount of compensation.

Cities such as Umm al-Fahm, Rahat and Tira had their damage compensation requests rejected. The Tax Authority claimed that the damage in Umm al-Fahm was not due to the Jewish-Arab conflict, but that the residents were to blame, Haaretz reported.

Additionally, a State Comptroller report from Wednesday found that Arab residents of mixed cities were heavily disadvantaged compared to Jewish residents of the same cities.

The report found a lack of government budgets for mixed cities and a lack of Arab representation among senior officials in municipalities.

While Ramla's population is 24.3 percent Arab, there are no senior Arab employees at all, and less than 6 percent of the support budget was given to the Arab sector.