Israeli soldier reveals she was 'handed over to prisoners' at Gilboa

'The people I thought were supposed to be guarding me made sure I was left alone with him - against the rules'

An Israeli soldier who did her military service as a guard at Gilboa prison, where six prisoners escaped in 2021, revealed to Channel 12 that a security prisoner raped her.

"I grew up in a Zionist family and was raised to love the homeland," said the woman, using the pseudonym Hila.

"I enlisted in the IDF (Israeli military) to serve our beloved country and asked to fulfill an important role. I was assigned to guard the enemies of the state - the security prisoners who did everything to erase the existence of Israel and murdered Jews," the young woman revealed.

The Palestinian prisoners had begun digging a tunnel in the Gilboa prison in December 2020 to prepare for their dramatic escape via the showers.

In prison, she said, she realized that a "commander" was actually "a Palestinian terrorist with blood on his hands, who controlled all the officers and staff, who obeyed him and carried out his demands without argument.”

She describes how the prisoner walked freely through the prison corridors without handcuffs and "touched the bodies of female soldiers without restraint.”

One of the most severe instances she describes is that her commanders were not only aware of what was going on - but "handed her over" to the Palestinian prisoner.

"The people I thought were supposed to be guarding me made sure I was left alone with him - against the rules, in order for him to hurt me and sexually abuse me repeatedly. I had become his private sex slave," she confided.

"He could have murdered me or taken me hostage. We were alone in those moments, everyone knew, but everyone kept quiet. Maybe they hoped I would take this secret to my grave. Shame on the state," she continued.

Hila launched the crowdfunding campaign so that she could continue her fight against prison rape.

"I demand that an independent commission of inquiry be set up. Support my fight. I need financial support to bring all those involved to justice," she concluded.