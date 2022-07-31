Israel: President appoints first female officer as military secretary

'You are making history, and you have only made it this far on your own merit,' says President Herzog

Lieutenant Colonel Naama Rosen was appointed on Sunday as the President's Military Secretary, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

She replaced Lieutenant Colonel Alaa Abu Rochan, who held the position for the past three years.

"You are making history, and you have only made it this far on your own merit," Israel’s President Isaac Herzog told her.

“Thanks to you, thanks to your skills, your abilities, your achievements, and the status you have carved out for yourself in a variety of roles in the Israel Defense Forces in general and the intelligence branch in particular,” he said.

Rosen officially took office in a ceremony held at the president's residence. The ceremony took place in the presence of Herzog, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and the General Staff Forum members.

“It is a great privilege for me to serve and work alongside the president, a man who made it his goal to unite Israeli society and works tirelessly for the future of the country and the Jewish people,” Rosen said.

Rosen, the sixth Brigadier General of the Israeli military, has served for 22 years. In addition, she has been the Central Command's intelligence officer for the past two years, the first woman to hold this position.

She previously held a series of command positions in various units within the IDF's intelligence division, including the research division, the 8200 unit and the northern and central command.

Rosen is 40 years old, married and has two children. She also has a degree in Middle Eastern history.