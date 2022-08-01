Volunteers worldwide participate in Israel's emergency services

'What I liked about this trip was that we were independent, we went to work like all Israelis'

More than 400 foreign Jewish volunteers between 18 and 30 travel to Israel each year as part of a volunteer program in the Israeli emergency services Magen David Adom (MDA).

MDA is the national Red Cross society in the country, and Israel's official emergency, ambulance and blood donation service.

"It's about spending five weeks in Israel, but it's not just another trip," Amos Hermon, CEO of Israel Experience, a subsidiary of the Jewish Agency, who initiated the project, told i24NEWS.

"It's an opportunity for participants to meet Israelis in their most difficult moments. They go to scenes of attacks and accidents and meet families in moments of life and despair. They draw strength and connection to Israel," he added.

Eva Mamane (19), a young Canadian woman from Montreal, who came to Israel as part of the project, plans to start studying medicine, and "this program was a first approach and a unique opportunity to live strong moments, to be in the action," she noted.

"What I liked about this trip was that we were independent, we went to work like all Israelis, we were integrated," described Adam Elkaim. He accompanied the paramedics on all their call outs.

"I participated in resuscitations, I saw things that a young person of my age does not usually see, and I was given responsibilities that one does not have at my age."

The program, launched more than 20 years ago, is named after Yohai Porat, its coordinator in the early 2000s, who was killed in a shooting in 2002 while serving as an army reservist.

It was founded by a group of young Canadians who came to the country to save lives as part of the Israel National Rescue Organization. After a 10-day training course, the participants are deployed for five weeks in stations throughout the country.

"MDA has its reputation in the world, and within the Jewish communities, so there is a great curiosity on the part of young people," Hermon further explained. "They come to have an Israeli experience on board ambulances for better or for worse, and it is a very special experience, from a woman giving birth or an accident."

"They return home with medical knowledge and will be able to intervene in environments targeted sometimes by antisemitic attacks. It is important for Jewish communities that there is someone who has trained with MDA," he stressed, while the emergency service on its part "always needs help."

"They sometimes have to take care of immigrants to Israel who do not know Hebrew, but also from an international point of view, MDA provides assistance to many organizations around the world," he said.

Over the past 20 years, more than 4,000 people worldwide have participated in this volunteer program.