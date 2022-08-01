Israel: Silent protest against crime takes place in Rahat

'We live in a feeling of insecurity, on the roads, at work and even in our own homes,' says one protester

A silent demonstration was held Sunday at 6 p.m. near the community center in Rahat, the largest Bedouin town in the Negev in southern Israel, against crime and violence following the murder of a young man last week.

Wissam Kalil Abu Ajmi, 26, was shot dead in the courtyard of his home in a shootout that also wounded seven people. This murder adds to an already long list of victims since the beginning of the year in the Arab sector.

The demonstration, initiated by a group of young people who work for the welfare of the residents, in collaboration with the municipality and the community center of Rahat, gathered hundreds of people, including many children.

The participants carried placards, posters with Abu Ajmi’s picture and black flags to say "no to violence."

"The blood of our children, youth and women is not cheap. We will not let the gunmen kill our children," is the slogan that could be read on the flyers for the demonstration that will notably mobilize the city's youth.

Waleed Alobra Demonstration against crime in Rahat, Israel, July 31, 2022.

"We decided to react after Wissam's murder by organizing a silent demonstration that aims to deliver a clear message to the city's residents, the police and the government: the wave of violence that is spreading day by day in Arab society must be stopped immediately," Samy Ashwi, an activist who initiated the rally, told i24NEWS.

"Last week, it was Wissam, but it could be any of us. We want the police to enter the villages and stop the violence firmly to prevent the next murder. We don't want to see more deaths. We are tired of it. We live in a feeling of insecurity, on the roads, at work and even in our own homes. Wissam died in his house, in the place that is supposed to be the safest," he continued.

In Rahat, honor killings and widespread violence in the Arab community have left dozens dead in recent months, primarily men. Yet, the government has allocated a large budget to eradicate the crime by mobilizing more law enforcement in the Arab towns of the Negev.