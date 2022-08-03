Families of fallen Israeli soldiers, hostages in Gaza hold 3-day march

'The biggest bluff that recent governments tell... is that efforts are being made to repatriate captives'

The families of two dead Israeli soldiers and two Israeli hostages – all of whom are being held by Hamas – began a march toward the Palestinian enclave on Wednesday, marking eight years of their detention.

Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, whose bodies are being held by Gaza’s ruling Islamist militant group, were killed during the 2014 war in Gaza.

The hostages – Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu – voluntarily crossed the border into Gaza between 2014 and 2015. Since then, Hamas has held them as hostages.

Their families’ three-day march was initiated by the Goldin family from their home in Kfar Saba in central Israel, and will end in the country’s south at the security barrier separating the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip.

The objective of the march is to pressure the Israeli government to work harder to reach an agreement with Hamas to repatriate the hostages and the bodies of the late soldiers.

Despite past reports of Hamas and Israel reaching understandings on a prisoner exchange - which would include the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel's Gilboa prison last year before being recaptured - one has not transpired.

"The biggest bluff that recent governments tell the public is that efforts are being made to repatriate captives. No effort is being made to get them back," said Tzur Goldin, brother of Hadar.

"Today we are marching in place of the governments. All the terrorists have been released, all the gifts, the money, everything has been given to Hamas," he continued.

"They continuously exchange with Hamas and abandoned the soldiers.”