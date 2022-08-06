Israel Police braces for ‘worst case scenario’ in mixed Arab-Israeli cities

Unlike last year, officials claim that police are now equipped with sufficient riot-control means

Israel’s police are preparing for the possibility of riots breaking out in mixed Arab-Israeli cities amid the latest escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza.

Several senior officials said there is no intelligence indicating disturbances in the Israeli cities, still, authorities are braced for the possibility of unrest.

Police raised the alert level to B – the second-highest level – and Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev ordered ten Border Police reserve companies to be on standby to mobilize if riots do transpire.

In the mixed towns of Lod and Jaffa in central Israel, as well as in the northern cities of Haifa and Acre, police stations made new recruitments following unrest during the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“It all depends on Islamic Jihad’s response,” said a police official, adding: “Right now, we are preparing for the worst case scenario,” Haaretz reported.

Israel Police also believe that Arab citizens in Israel are less likely to participate in riots because the current escalation is not related to the holy Al Aqsa compound – Temple Mount for Jews – unlike the year prior.

Israeli authorities still plan to allow Jews to ascend the Temple Mount on Sunday to observe Tisha B’Av, though.