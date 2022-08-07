Israel: Record number of Jewish pilgrims visit Temple Mount despite security tensions

'Never before have so many Jewish pilgrims visited the holy site since the time of the Temple'

Roughly 2,200 Jewish pilgrims visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Tisha B’Av Sunday, a record number, according to an organization that promotes the Jewish presence at the holy site.

"Never before have so many Jewish pilgrims visited the holy site since the time of the Temple," said the organization "In Our Hands - For the Love of the Temple Mount."

"This is a historic event," it stressed, adding that the worshippers came from all sectors of the population, secular, traditionalist and ultra-Orthodox.

"It now remains for the state authorities to reach out to the people, to rescind the restrictions imposed on Jewish pilgrims and to allow full freedom of worship on the Temple Mount," said Tom Nisni, CEO of the organization.

The record attendance was recorded on Tisha B’Av, a major fast day that commemorates the destruction of the Temples of Jerusalem.

Israeli lawmakers Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of far-right Otzma Yehudit, and Yomtob Kalfon - once a member of right-wing Yamina - also visited the holy site. Authorities feared that the visit would aggravate tensions amid the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, prompting Hamas to join Islamic Jihad, which it has refrained from doing until now.

"Israel is the owner of the Temple Mount. It's time we prove it to them. We must crush Islamic Jihad. This is a very important opportunity," said Ben-Gvir while at the holy site.